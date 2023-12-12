Madhya Pradesh: Collector Directs Officials To Ensure Success Of Viksit Sankalp Yatra In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being taken out to make people aware about the Centre’s welfare schemes and to give the benefits to those who have been deprived of them.

To inform people about the state and Central Government schemes, the Raths will move from one place to another in the district from December 16 to January 26.

Collector Ankit Asthana held a meeting with the officials at the collectorate auditorium and directed them to make a blueprint for the routes of the Rath.

Chief executive officer of district Panchayat Ichchit Gadhpale, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Devendra Singh Chouhan, Women and Child Development Department and the officials of other departments were present at the meeting.

Asthana directed the officials to inform the people about the schemes of the government and to give them the benefits of those schemes. The Raths will also tell the people the government’s success story.

The health department will keep everything ready for setting up health camps to give people health benefits whenever the Raths arrive, the collector said.

There should be oath-taking ceremony at every event in which CEOs of Janpad and chief municipal officers of civic bodies would be present and magnify the schemes through children, he said.

The collector also directed the officials to stop the vans for a day at those places where more than 10,000 people live. Tents should also be set up and honour the people and arrangements for staying of the vans made, he said.