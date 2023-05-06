Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks officials to finish work related to Nal Jal Yojana

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Pratibha Pal has directed the officials to complete the Nal Jal project.

The collector issued the order at a meeting with the officials of various departments at Bansagar auditorium on Saturday.

She also reviewed the progress of the work of Jal Nigam, construction of roads and bridges.

Pal asked the officials that the work completed under the Nal Jal Yojna should be handed to village Panchayats so that people can get drinking water.

She also said the maintenance of water supply should be done with the help of water tax collected from consumers, and the Panchayats should ensure that people get water supply without any hindrance.

Reviewing the progress of the work of Jal Nigam, the collector asked the officials to make an action plan and complete the pending work by June 30.