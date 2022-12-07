Madhya Pradesh: Cold conditions grip state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh have intensified in many parts of Madhya Pradesh with mercury continuing with its southward journey.

Umaria was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, officials said.

Minimum temperatures have taken a nose dive in Shahdol, Sagar and Gwalior divisions.

Cold winds have also brought the temperatures down in Bhopal. Bhopal’s minimum temperature dropped to 13. 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius. The local forecast for Bhopal says that sky will be clear and weather conditions will be dry. Winds will blow at the speed of 12 km per hour. Minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast, the weather department said that shallow fog is likely in some places of Chhatarpur, Morena, Gwalior, Niwadi, Tikamgarh districts.

Datia 6.9

Gwalior 7.2

Raisen 7.6

Khajuraho 8.4

Damoh 9

Mandla 10.5

Betul 13

Dhar 13.3

Chhindwara 13.8

Ujjain 14.6

Narmadapuram 16.1

