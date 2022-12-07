e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Cold conditions grip state

Madhya Pradesh: Cold conditions grip state

Mercury nosedives in Shahdol, Gwalior, Sagar divisions *       Umaria coldest in state with min 5.8 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh have intensified in many parts of Madhya Pradesh with mercury continuing with its southward journey.

Umaria was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, officials said.

Minimum temperatures have taken a nose dive in Shahdol, Sagar and Gwalior divisions.

Cold winds have also brought the temperatures down in Bhopal. Bhopal’s minimum temperature dropped to 13. 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius. The local forecast for Bhopal says that sky will be clear and weather conditions will be dry. Winds will blow at the speed of 12 km per hour. Minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast, the weather department said that shallow fog is likely in some places of Chhatarpur, Morena, Gwalior, Niwadi, Tikamgarh districts.

Datia 6.9

Gwalior 7.2

Raisen 7.6

Khajuraho 8.4

Damoh 9

Mandla 10.5

Betul 13

Dhar 13.3

Chhindwara 13.8

Ujjain 14.6

Narmadapuram 16.1

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks ministers to strengthen their base
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Right posture is important for girls: Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja

Right posture is important for girls: Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja

Bhopal: Jobless youth undergoing divorce hangs self

Bhopal: Jobless youth undergoing divorce hangs self

65th National Shooting Championship: MP girls shoot medals in pistol team events

65th National Shooting Championship: MP girls shoot medals in pistol team events

Bhopal: Poetry contest under Bhopal Lit Fest

Bhopal: Poetry contest under Bhopal Lit Fest

Piplani rape incident: Family takes 15-week daughter back home without MTP

Piplani rape incident: Family takes 15-week daughter back home without MTP