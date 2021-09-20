Madhya Pradesh: CM stresses on 100% vaccination, set 27 September deadline for first dose, December for second

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set deadline for 100% vaccination in state. Addressing commissioner collector conference on Monday, Chouhan said that all eligible persons should be covered for the first dose of vaccination by September 27 and second dose by December.

Chouhan asked the officials to cover 100% eligible people for vaccination and adopt door to door scheme to reach every person in every village.

Chouhan also instructed the officials to control dengue in state. All measures should be adopted including spraying of pesticide, fogging and introducing larvae eating fishes in ponds. Dengue awareness campaign should go on, he added.

"Jan Sunwai (public hearing) begins this Tuesday and Collectors and commissioners should hold them every Tuesday and solve people’s problems. Officials of other departments besides collectors and commissioners should also meet people and solve their issues," said the CM.

During his address, CM reminded the officers that state government has zero tolerance policy in issues related to corruption. He also stressed that Jan Suraj Abhiyan is on from September 17 to October 7. Officials should make the delivery system more effective.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:05 PM IST