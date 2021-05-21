Madhya Pradesh: CM Special Covid Ex Gratia Scheme only for those dead in the second wave

BHOPAL: The CM Special Covid Ex Gratia Scheme will be valid only for those employees who have died ëon dutyí and duly tested corona positive through RT-PCR or RAT by a recognised medical lab. The scheme remains effective from March 1, 2021, to June, 30, 2021.
The state government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the next-of-kin of persons who have succumbed to corona but the scheme is applicable only for deaths for the second wave between March 2021 and June 2021.
All employees serving the state government, including regulars, daily wagers, contractual employees, outsourced or working in corporations, commissions and so forth, will be eligible for the scheme. It also covers Kotwars, Anganwadi and Asha workers.
People working on a part-time basis will not be entitled for this scheme. People who recovered from corona but died within 60 days of recovery will also be entitled for the scheme. People or families benefited under CM Covid Yodha Yojna will not be entitled for this scheme.
If a person or his family has benefited under any other scheme and the ex gratia amount is less than Rs 5 lakh, then he or she will be eligible for the remaining amount under this scheme.
The last date for applying for claims for this scheme has been fixed at October 31, 2021, but could be extended by a competent authority after the problem is evaluated.