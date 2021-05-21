Madhya Pradesh: CM Special Covid Ex Gratia Scheme only for those dead in the second wave

BHOPAL: The CM Special Covid Ex Gratia Scheme will be valid only for those employees who have died ëon dutyí and duly tested corona positive through RT-PCR or RAT by a recognised medical lab. The scheme remains effective from March 1, 2021, to June, 30, 2021.

The state government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the next-of-kin of persons who have succumbed to corona but the scheme is applicable only for deaths for the second wave between March 2021 and June 2021.

All employees serving the state government, including regulars, daily wagers, contractual employees, outsourced or working in corporations, commissions and so forth, will be eligible for the scheme. It also covers Kotwars, Anganwadi and Asha workers.