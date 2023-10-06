Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Rope-way Works At Jatashankar Dham Today

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be performing the Bhoomi Poojan of the ropeway works at the Jatashankar Dham in Chhatarpur on Friday, official sources said. The rope-way works will be carried out at a cost of Rs 12.49 crore, sources added.

Reportedly, the local MLA Rajesh Shukla persevered in his efforts to introduce ropeway works at the holy place. The event for the Bhoomi Poojan works has been organised by the MP tourism corporation, in which CM Chouhan will be present as the chief guest and will do the honours.

MLA Shukla told the media that the president of MP tourism corporation, Vinod Gotia will lay the foundation stone for the ropeway works. Other development works worth Rs 373 lakh will also be announced at the event, he added.

It is noteworthy that the Jatashankar Dham in Chhatarpur is termed as the ‘Kedarnath’ of Bundelkhand region.

First silk park of the country comes up in Pachmarhi

The first biodiversity genetic silk park of the country came up in Pachmarhi hill station of Narmadapuram on Thursday, official sources said. The silk park was inaugurated by the Minister of state for cottage and village industries, Rahul Singh Lodhi.

Sources said that the logistics planning for the park was done by various students of the IITs and the IIMs. More techniques have been sought from IIT Indore to ramp up the facilities at the park.

Design work of the park was done by the principal of SH polytechnic college, KV Rao. Other dignitaries such as SS Rajput, RK Shrivastava, Sharad Shrivastava, Sujata Raizada, Ravindra Singh, Sagar, Vijay Nandanwar and others were present.

