Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates irrigation scheme worth Rs 15 crore in Semri

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the irrigation scheme worth Rs 15 crore in Semri village of Sehore district on Sunday.

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for the works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 3 crore 61 lakh in the village.

CM Chouhan then addressed the villagers on the occasion and said that the government led by him is aimed at ensuring the welfare and well-being of the villagers across the district. During this, he also declared a provision of Rs 20 crore to ensure the irrigation arrangements for seven villages.

Post this, he also reflected on the other schemes initiated by the government which are aimed at benefitting the villagers of the district. He appealed to the youths of the village to ensure cleanliness in the village.

He then focussed his statements on women safety and said that anyone who casts an evil eye on the girls and women shall not be spared at any cost. He also advised the villagers to treat girls with respect. Former MLA Rajendra Singh Rajput, Icchawar MLA Karan Singh Verma and other dignitaries were also present during this.

