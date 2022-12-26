e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates irrigation scheme worth Rs 15 crore in Semri

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates irrigation scheme worth Rs 15 crore in Semri

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for the works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 3 crore 61 lakh in the village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the irrigation scheme worth Rs 15 crore in Semri village of Sehore district on Sunday.

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for the works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 3 crore 61 lakh in the village.

CM Chouhan then addressed the villagers on the occasion and said that the government led by him is aimed at ensuring the welfare and well-being of the villagers across the district. During this, he also declared a provision of Rs 20 crore to ensure the irrigation arrangements for seven villages.

Post this, he also reflected on the other schemes initiated by the government which are aimed at benefitting the villagers of the district. He appealed to the youths of the village to ensure cleanliness in the village.

He then focussed his statements on women safety and said that anyone who casts an evil eye on the girls and women shall not be spared at any cost. He also advised the villagers to treat girls with respect. Former MLA Rajendra Singh Rajput, Icchawar MLA Karan Singh Verma and other dignitaries were also present during this.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for thrashing tea kiosk operators in Sehore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: District Congress Scheduled Caste chief quits over ‘BJY’ controversy

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: Researchers to accompany ministers

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held

Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held