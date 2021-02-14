Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan asks Bhopal Van Vihar National Park to ready draft for upgradation

BHOPAL: Van Vihar National Park will now prepare a draft for its upgradation (beautification) and speed up the ongoing Night Safari, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed Van Vihar National Park officials during his visit along with his wife Sadhana Singh on Sunday. The chief minister also instructed the officials to carry out speedy work on the Night Safari at Van Vihar.
The chief minister visited the place with his wife, Sadhna Singh, and enjoyed while watching the wild animals there. Both used eco-friendly vehicles to make the rounds. He also watched birds and the view of the lake.
The natural ambience of Van Vihar is breath-taking. Water bodies along the roadside offer sightings of a large number of birds and amphibians. The sight of a ghariyal or mugger swimming along, or basking in the sun on the banks; Sambhar deer holding their majestic heads high munching away at water plants; and cheetal and a variety of birds lazily moving around in the backdrop is a treat to the eyes.
Assistant director, Van Vihar, AK Jain said, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed that a draft for beautification be prepared. We’ve already been carrying on work on the Night Safari and, now, it’ll gain momentum after the chief minister has taken an interest.”
Van Vihar has a large number of wild animals. The herbivores are free-ranging, meaning that they move freely in the park. They include, Blue Bulls, black buck, spotted deer, wild boars (an omnivore), jackals (a carnivore) and porcupines. The zoo has the Indian Gaur as a major herbivore attraction in an enclosure apart from Blue Bulls, black buck and so forth in the others. Carnivores, such as tigers, lions, leopards, bears and hyenas are kept in enclosures separately. Besides the ghariyal, crocodiles and turtles are seen in natural ponds basking on the pond banks in the enclosures.
Van Vihar is a paradise for both resident and migratory birds. About 210 bird species have been identified which are either resident birds of Van Vihar or birds that are migratory and make Van Vihar and the adjoining Upper Lake their winter home. These migratory birds fly back towards the end of winter, or at the start of summer. Some of the birds easily spotted in Van Vihar include the painted stork, woolly-necked stork, kingfisher, pink-legged stilt, bush chat, spotted owl, shikra, coot, spotted bill, ibis, combed duck, lesser whistling duck and so on.