Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan asks Bhopal Van Vihar National Park to ready draft for upgradation

BHOPAL: Van Vihar National Park will now prepare a draft for its upgradation (beautification) and speed up the ongoing Night Safari, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed Van Vihar National Park officials during his visit along with his wife Sadhana Singh on Sunday. The chief minister also instructed the officials to carry out speedy work on the Night Safari at Van Vihar.

The chief minister visited the place with his wife, Sadhna Singh, and enjoyed while watching the wild animals there. Both used eco-friendly vehicles to make the rounds. He also watched birds and the view of the lake.

The natural ambience of Van Vihar is breath-taking. Water bodies along the roadside offer sightings of a large number of birds and amphibians. The sight of a ghariyal or mugger swimming along, or basking in the sun on the banks; Sambhar deer holding their majestic heads high munching away at water plants; and cheetal and a variety of birds lazily moving around in the backdrop is a treat to the eyes.