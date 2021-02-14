Bhopal leaders meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's state president VD Sharma, discuss civic poll ticket criteria

BHOPAL: BJP leaders have discussed with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the party’s state president, VD Sharma, the criteria fixed by the organisation for the posts of mayor and those of corporator. The meeting was held in Bhopal on Sunday. Minister for medical education Vishwash Sarang, pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, legislator Krishna Gaur and former minister Uma Shankar Gupta took part in the meeting.

The post of mayor in Bhopal has been reserved for a woman candidate belonging to the OBC category. Gaur was vying for the post. The BJP organisation has decided that legislators will not be given tickets for the post of mayor; besides, there is confusion over giving tickets to those who are holding the post of corporators. There will be a formula for giving tickets to the wives of ministers. Apart from Gaur, other female leaders are trying to get tickets, but the BJP is searching for a new face. Those leaders met Chouhan and Sharma to discuss these issues. The BJP is in a dilemma, as the party does not have a good woman candidate belonging to the OBC category for the post of mayor in Bhopal.

The legislators are keen to give tickets to their supporters. The legislators want that the wives of their supporters should be given tickets from the wards meant for women. But the criterion fixed by the party organisation has put the leaders in a tight spot. After having discussed all these issues with Chouhan, they put up their problems before Sharma. Sharma assured the leaders that he would discuss the issue of criteria for the civic polls with other party leaders. Sharma also reportedly told them that party workers should also get a chance.

Both Chouhan and Sharma held a long discussion over the issue. According to sources, Chouhan is going to discuss the issue with the party leaders. As the situation in connection with the civic polls is different in different parts of the state, a decision will be taken after holding discussions with all party leaders. Rameshwar said that, because the dates for the civic polls might be declared any time, they had discussed all those points with Chouhan and Sharma. Discussions were always held in the party, Rameshwar said.