Madhya Pradesh: Mother of nine, Rewa's Kemli is 120, two years elder to oldest woman alive

BHOPAL: If her claim turns out to be true, Kemli Mallah of Karahiya village in Rewa district, may well enter the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living person in the world.

According to Kemli's family, she is 120 years old. Kane Tanaka of Japan, who holds the record currently, is 118.

According to Ramsiya, the youngest of her three surviving sons, Kemli's 'mayka' (paternal house) was in the neighbouring Satna district and she was married to his father Ram Manohar in Rewa about 104 years back. Ram Manohar, according to him, died about decade back, aged more than 100 years.

But Kemli still survives. She can even walk, albeit with a slight help of her grandchildren.

“My father had purchased the land on which our house stands in 1990.The registration documents mention that he was 95 at that time. Thus, had he been alive, he would have been 125 now. My mother, who was five years younger to him, is 120 years old now,” claimed Ramsiya.