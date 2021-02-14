Indore: City paddles with an initiative of 'Bicycle chalao-Corona bhagao' at the sixth cyclothon

Indore: The sixth cyclothon was symbolically held on Sunday in the city due to Covid-19. The cyclothon held on the theme 'Bicycle chalao -Corona bhagao', witnessed the presence of almost 2 thousand participants. This fun ride started from the Sayaji crossroads and passed through the entire corridor and ended at Pitru Parvat. A team of around 150 BSF personnel joined the Cyclothon along with DIG Manish Kapooria of Indore. To boost the energy of riders, energy drinks, glucose, and water stalls were installed at various check points.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flagged off the cyclothon. He also paddled a bicycle to encourage the participants. He said that for the first time in the country during the period of the Corana pandemic, such a large number of people cycled together. The purpose of the cyclothon is that people also use bicycles and sometimes ride bicycles.
The lucky draw will be held on February 20, in which the winning participant will be given a bicycle. Road safety and life safety tips were also conveyed in the cyclothon.