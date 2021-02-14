Indore: City paddles with an initiative of 'Bicycle chalao-Corona bhagao' at the sixth cyclothon



BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flagged off the cyclothon. He also paddled a bicycle to encourage the participants. He said that for the first time in the country during the period of the Corana pandemic, such a large number of people cycled together. The purpose of the cyclothon is that people also use bicycles and sometimes ride bicycles.

The lucky draw will be held on February 20, in which the winning participant will be given a bicycle. Road safety and life safety tips were also conveyed in the cyclothon.