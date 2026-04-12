Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,836 Crore 35th Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana In Ashta -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday transferred ₹1,836 crore to the accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

This was the 35th installment of the scheme which was released from Ashta in Sehore district.

He added that the government’s aim is to empower women and described the initiative as a step towards strengthening sisters across the state.

The scheme continues to provide financial assistance to eligible women beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

Projects worth ₹115 crore inaugurated in Astha

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Ashta in Sehore district on Sunday afternoon and held a roadshow, which received a warm welcome from people along the route.

He also visited Sandipani School, interacted with students in classrooms, and spoke with them.

During the visit, he inaugurated development works worth around ₹115.32 crore, including an Anganwadi building, river ghat construction on the Parvati River, river improvement and bridge work on the Newaj River, Sandipani school buildings in Ashta and Jawar, and several government offices and health centres in the region.

लाड़ली बहनों के सशक्तिकरण की ओर एक और कदम…



आज लाड़ली बहना योजना की 35वीं किस्त की राशि अंतरित करूंगा। हम बहनों के सम्मान, उनकी आत्मनिर्भरता और विश्वास के लिए सदैव प्रतिबद्ध हैं।



स्थान- आष्टा, जिला सीहोर

समय- सुबह 11:50 बजे#LadliBahnaMP pic.twitter.com/gSpHNtQ1OQ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 12, 2026

34th instalment transferred on March 13

CM Mohan Yadav had transferred the 34th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, amounting to ₹1,836 crore, to the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women, a month ago, on March 13.

The amount was released with a single click during a conference held at the Shabari Mata Temple in Gwalior district.

From June 2023 to February 2026, the government had already transferred 33 installments totaling ₹54,140 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.