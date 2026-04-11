‘Raisen Now Exports Basmati To 47 Countries While Even Had To Be Wheat Imported During Congress Rule,’ MP CM Mohan Yadav At Unnat Krishi Mahotsav-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav slammed Congress while addressing a gathering at the national agricultural fair Unnat Krishi Mahotsav in Raisen on Saturday.

He said that during the Congress rule, India even had to import wheat for food.

Speaking at the event, Yadav said, “Congress ke zamane mein khane ke gehu bhi ayat karne padte the. 60–70 ke dashak mein jab khane ki kami hoti thi to logon ko upvas ke raste par le jaya jata tha” (During the Congress rule, wheat had to be imported and in the 1960s–70s, people were asked to observe fasts due to food shortage).

He added that the situation has now changed and the country is producing enough food. Referring to agricultural production in the state, Singh said, “Aaj humein garv hai ki Raisen akela 47 deshon mein basmati chawal ka niryaat kar raha hai” (Today we are proud that Raisen alone exports basmati rice to 47 countries).

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कांग्रेस के जमाने में गेहूं भी आयात करना पड़ता था।



आज हमें गर्व है कि रायसेन का 'बासमती चावल' 47 देशों में निर्यात हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/RlSZpFy3Xw — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 11, 2026

He also said there is no shortage of agricultural produce now. “Aaj kisi cheez ki kami nahi hai” (Today there is no shortage of anything).

कांग्रेस के जमाने में गेहूं भी आयात करना पड़ता था।



आज हमें गर्व है कि रायसेन का 'बासमती चावल' 47 देशों में निर्यात हो रहा है। pic.twitter.com/RlSZpFy3Xw — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 11, 2026

Yadav also compared the agricultural situation of the past with the present. “Congress ke shasan kaal mein Madhya Pradesh mein sirf 7.5 lakh hectare mein sinchai hoti thi aur gehu ka daam 90–100 rupaye tha” (During Congress rule, irrigation in Madhya Pradesh was around 7.5 lakh hectares and wheat prices were about ₹90–100).

Praising the present government, he said, “Hamari sarkar mein gehu 2625 rupaye per quintal par kharida ja raha hai” (Under our government, wheat is being purchased at ₹2625 per quintal).

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He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day National Agricultural Fair along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Dussehra Ground in Raisen.

The event will continue till April 13, it was organised on the lines of an initiative by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The fair has been described as an “Agricultural Mahakumbh,” aimed at providing farmers solutions from “Lab to Field” and “Seed to Market” under one roof.