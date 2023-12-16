Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Fallen Heroes Of 1971 War

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war at Shaurya Smarak in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, CM Yadav said, "On this day, India had conquered Pakistan, divided Pakistan into two parts and Bangladesh was formed. It was the pinnacle of our bravery that the army followed the government's decision in the war and carried it out to the end. Our all three forces, the Navy, Army and Air Force made 93 thousand soldiers surrender. On this occasion, I would like to remember the soldiers who have given this glorious moment to India. We are proud of our Army." Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted the brave heroes of the 1971 war, whose sacrifices led to a decisive victory for India.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

In a post on 'X' the Indian Army said, "December 16 marks the Historic Victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the India Pakistan War of 1971. On this day, let us salute the courage & fortitude displayed by the Indian Armed Forces." Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. With the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, the Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

The creation of Bangladesh was a devastating event for West Pakistan, the aftershocks of which continue to this day. Along with the physical fall of Dacca, Pakistan was also defeated psychologically. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished. Pakistan is still searching for a rationale for the dismemberment. For India, this battle is considered a historical occurrence. Because of this, December 16 is commemorated nationwide as "Vijay Diwas" to honour India's triumph over Pakistan. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.