 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Keen On Projects Giving Boost To Places Linked To Ram & Krishna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Keen On Projects Giving Boost To Places Linked To Ram & Krishna

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Keen On Projects Giving Boost To Places Linked To Ram & Krishna

Govt to make monetary provisions in the upcoming budget.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 07:35 AM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The state government is paying attention to projects meant to develop Ram Van Gaman Path and places associated with the Lord Krishna. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is himself closely monitoring the projects which would help to revive the places and get them on pilgrimage routes. Government is going to make financial provisions in the upcoming budget under the aforesaid heads. 

Sources in the culture department said that the discussion in connection with aforesaid projects is taking place at a high level. The things related with projects are likely to gain momentum once Lok Sabha Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

As of now, internal meetings are taking place. Many things have almost become clear about which places need to be developed under Ram Van Gaman Path. Already, 23 places have been identified which are associated with Lord Ram. These places are situated in Umaria, Shahdol, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, Panna, Katni and Narmadapuram.

Read Also
6 Web Shows That Capture The Valour Of Indian Armed Forces To The Perfection
article-image

Lord Ram had spent most of his exile time in Chitrakoot. However, contemplation is being done to know the places which are connected with the life of Lord Krishna. Everyone knows that Krishna came to Ujjain for studies but besides Ujjain, there may be the places which may have been frequented by Lord Krishna.

Efforts are being made to gain knowledge about such places as well. The sources added that there is a budget ceiling of Rs 250 crore for implementation of the schemes but the government may go ahead making additional spending for it under the new heads. So there will be no paucity of funds in the development of these religious destinations .  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pardesh: Crimes Go Unabated After Polling, MCC Still In Force

Madhya Pardesh: Crimes Go Unabated After Polling, MCC Still In Force

'Be Sensitive In Cases Involving Women & Weaker Section,' Urges DGP Sudhir Saxena

'Be Sensitive In Cases Involving Women & Weaker Section,' Urges DGP Sudhir Saxena

Defense Innovation & Development Wing To Come Up In Madhya Pradesh

Defense Innovation & Development Wing To Come Up In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Keen On Projects Giving Boost To Places Linked To Ram & Krishna

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Keen On Projects Giving Boost To Places Linked To Ram & Krishna

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: 4 To 5 Tigresses With Cubs Spotted In Tourist & Non-Tourists Range

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: 4 To 5 Tigresses With Cubs Spotted In Tourist & Non-Tourists Range