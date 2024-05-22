6 Web Shows That Capture The Valour Of Indian Armed Forces To The Perfection

By: Yash Ahuja | May 22, 2024
To keep your josh high, we get you a list of web series that have beautifully encapsulated the valour and the sacrifice of our Indian armed forces.
1. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (Amazon Prime Video): This series, which is directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles the tale of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.
Amazon Prime
2. Regiment Diaries (Prime Video/Epic On): A documentary series that offers an insight into the customs, histories, and daily lives of several Indian Army battalions.
3. Avrodh, The Siege Within (Sony Liv): Inspired by a chapter in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless," this series is based on the surgical strikes executed by the Indian Army in 2016.
4. Special Ops (Disney+ Hotstar): This Neeraj Pandey-created series centres on a RAW agent's 19-year pursuit of the terrorist mastermind responsible for a number of significant assaults in India.
5. 1962: The War in the Hills (Disney+ Hotstar): This series, which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and highlights the valour of Indian soldiers, is based on the 1962 India-China conflict.
6. Jeet Ki Zid (ZEE 5): This series highlights the tenacity and courage of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, the battle hero of Kargil. It is based on his real life story.
Thanks For Reading!