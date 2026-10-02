Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 13th Indian Harmonica Festival In Bhopal | VIDEO | X \ Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated the 13th edition of the Indian Harmonica Festival at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, with around 200 artistes participating in the event.

Organised by the Harmonica Association specifically for mouth organ players, the festival is being held in Bhopal for the first time. The event brought together harmonica artistes from different states, providing them with a platform to showcase their musical talent and celebrate the heritage associated with the instrument.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 13th edition of the Indian Harmonica Festival at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium.



The Chief Minister says, "This is the 13th edition of the event organized by the Harmonica Association—specifically… pic.twitter.com/EIUe31g6JH — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव के मुख्य आतिथ्य में कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे सभागार, भोपाल में आयोजित भारतीय हार्मोनिका महोत्सव 2026 के 13वें संस्करण का उद्घाटन समारोह https://t.co/DHj7TrZo5O — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 2, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav welcomed and felicitated the participating artistes on Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

"This is the 13th edition of the event organised by the Harmonica Association, specifically for mouth organ players, featuring around 200 artistes showcasing their talent. It is being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for the first time. I welcome and felicitate them on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Virasat se Vikas' (Development through Heritage) and aimed at encouraging artistes from different parts of the country.

"Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Virasat se Vikas' (Development through Heritage), this initiative aims to encourage artistes from various states across the nation. It is in this spirit that I have welcomed and felicitated them on behalf of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "The 13th edition of the Harmonica Association, particularly featuring mouth organ players, is being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for the first time. Around 200 artists are participating and showcasing their talent..." pic.twitter.com/Gc24HEuYhX — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2026

Yadav also praised young artiste Siddhi Soni's performance during the event and said it helped boost enthusiasm among participants and the audience.

"Today, a talented young girl, Siddhi Soni, gave a wonderful performance here... and together, we all contributed to boosting the enthusiasm of this entire event," the Chief Minister said.

The event was organised as part of the celebrations marking Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The festival also sought to promote the musical tradition associated with the mouth organ while encouraging artistes to showcase their talent before audiences.