Madhya Pradesh: CM, Ministers To Visit Ayodhya On March 4

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet ministers will visit Ayodhya on March 4 to offer prayers at Ram temple. Chief minister Mohan Yadav said state government would develop lodging facilities for Madhya Pradesh residents in Ayodhya.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, he said Ujjain’s king Vikramaditya had constructed a magnificent temple 2,000 years ago in Ayodhya besides 43 other temples. “If the land is available near Saryu river, then state government will construct Vikramaditya Ghat in Ayodhya,” he added.

Weather Fluctuation SARI-Cov-2, Covid, Flu, Mycoplasma Pneumonia May Rise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the changing weather and upcoming festivals, there is a possibility of increase in number of patients with influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection symptoms. The health department said generally the symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) are found due to inflection of influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, SARI-Cov-2 etc.

Under such circumstances, availability of required human resources, hospital beds, investigation and testing, medicines and consumables along with infection control practices in health facilities are to be ensured. Government hospitals ensure arrangements for collection and testing in nearest hospitals, medical colleges and other government labs. Apart from this, it will be ensured that the protocols related to preventing infection of Covid-19 are followed as per the previous guidelines.