Madhya Pradesh: CM inaugurates 400 reconstructed houses in Sehore destroyed in 2020 Narmada floods

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated 400 reconstructed houses in the Somalwada area of Sehore district which were damaged during floods in the Narmada river last year.

While addressing the gathering, CM said, "Last year due to floods in Narmada river, many houses were damaged in 46 villages, including Somalwada of Sehore. Out of 600 houses being built, today I have inaugurated 400 of them. I congratulate the residents whose houses have been built and the team that built them." "Though there was damage to houses due to the flood, I am happy that no one died. People trapped in floods were rescued," added CM Chouhan.

Narmada river witnessed floods in August last year because of which many villages on the bank of the river were evacuated in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 12:00 AM IST