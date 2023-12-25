 Madhya Pradesh CM Congratulates BJP Leaders Following Cabinet Swearing-In
Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on Monday to all Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who took the oath as ministers during the state cabinet expansion.

Posting on 'X', CM Yadav expressed his best wishes, stating, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the colleagues of the Council of Ministers on taking oath as ministers." He emphasized the collective effort towards realizing the vision of a Golden Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav expressed confidence that the ministers would fulfill the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending development to the grassroots.

Prominent BJP figures, including former Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP National General Secretary and Indore MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, two-time Bhopal MLA Krishna Gaur, and former MP from Jabalpur and current MLA Rakesh Singh, took the oath as ministers.

The cabinet expansion saw 28 BJP MLAs taking the oath, with 18 as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and four as state ministers.

State Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla, and Jagdish Devda. Key cabinet ministers include Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Vijay Shah, and others, while Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, and others took on roles as Ministers of State. The state ministers include Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, and others.

