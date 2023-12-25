Madhya Pradesh CM Congratulates BJP Leaders Following Cabinet Swearing-In

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on Monday to all Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who took the oath as ministers during the state cabinet expansion.

Posting on 'X', CM Yadav expressed his best wishes, stating, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the colleagues of the Council of Ministers on taking oath as ministers." He emphasized the collective effort towards realizing the vision of a Golden Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav expressed confidence that the ministers would fulfill the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending development to the grassroots.

मंत्रिपरिषद के सभी साथियों को मंत्री पद की शपथ ग्रहण करने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



आज स्वर्णिम मध्यप्रदेश के सपने के साथ पूरा प्रदेश सामूहिकता की शक्ति से आगे बढ़ रहा है। आप सभी के सहयोग, परिश्रम तथा प्रयास से विकास तथा जनकल्याण की इस ध्येयशील यात्रा को हम नए आयाम देंगे;… pic.twitter.com/Xw1LrX3GB9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Bhopal: On cabinet expansion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "... I hope that the double engine government under the leadership of PM Modi will do all the development work... We will not leave any stone unturned in the matter of development. Will not… pic.twitter.com/XUW8GseeK7 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 25, 2023

Prominent BJP figures, including former Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP National General Secretary and Indore MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, two-time Bhopal MLA Krishna Gaur, and former MP from Jabalpur and current MLA Rakesh Singh, took the oath as ministers.

The cabinet expansion saw 28 BJP MLAs taking the oath, with 18 as cabinet ministers, six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and four as state ministers.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "I would like to congratulate all the new ministers in Madhya Pradesh...The new cabinet will set new records..." pic.twitter.com/3x4cHQH42O — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

State Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath in the presence of CM Yadav, Deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla, and Jagdish Devda. Key cabinet ministers include Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Tulsi Ram Silawat, Vijay Shah, and others, while Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, and others took on roles as Ministers of State. The state ministers include Radha Singh, Pratima Bagri, and others.