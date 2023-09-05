Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Plants Banyan, Neem And Moulshree Saplings

FPJ web desk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Banyan, Neem and Moulshree saplings in the garden located at Shyamla Hills. Along with Chief Minister Chouhan, Trilok Rathore, working in the Chief Minister's security, planted saplings along with his wife Komal Rathore on the birthday of girl Pihu Rathore.

Sunil Dadlani of Morning Sports Club of Sant Hirdaram Nagar also planted saplings on his birthday. Sarvshri Sanjeev Jain, Amit Jain, Upendra Sharma, Sanjay Jain and Shashikant Jain of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Bhind participated in the plantation. Surendra Tiwari and Rajeev Tiwari of Raisen also planted saplings. Public representative of Keolari district Seoni, Naval Kishore Srivastava also participated in the plantation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)