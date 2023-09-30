Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Late Scindia On His Death Anniversary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Union Minister Late Madhavrao Scindia on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister Chouhan garlanded his portrait and paid floral tributes in the auditorium at the CM's residence. Former Union Minister Late Scindia was born on 10 March 1945 in Mumbai.

He received higher education from Oxford University. Scindia won the election for the first time in the year 1971 at the age of 26. He very well performed the responsibilities of key posts like Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Human Resource Development.

He was also the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 1990 to 1993. He passed away untimely on 30 September 2001.

