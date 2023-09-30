 Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Late Scindia On His Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Late Scindia On His Death Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Late Scindia On His Death Anniversary

He passed away untimely on 30 September 2001.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former Union Minister Late Scindia On His Death Anniversary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Union Minister Late Madhavrao Scindia on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister Chouhan garlanded his portrait and paid floral tributes in the auditorium at the CM's residence. Former Union Minister Late Scindia was born on 10 March 1945 in Mumbai.

He received higher education from Oxford University. Scindia won the election for the first time in the year 1971 at the age of 26. He very well performed the responsibilities of key posts like Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Human Resource Development.

He was also the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 1990 to 1993. He passed away untimely on 30 September 2001.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Palanquin Yatra Held As Part Kshama Vani Parv In Narmadapuram

MP: Palanquin Yatra Held As Part Kshama Vani Parv In Narmadapuram

MP: Students Urged To Follow Ideals Of Gandhi, Shastri In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Students Urged To Follow Ideals Of Gandhi, Shastri In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

National Sindhi Theatre Festival Kicks Off In Bhopal

National Sindhi Theatre Festival Kicks Off In Bhopal

Bhopal: Three Barge Into House, Stab Woman Over Dispute

Bhopal: Three Barge Into House, Stab Woman Over Dispute

Bhopal: 10-Yr RI For Rape, Acquittal Under POCSO Act

Bhopal: 10-Yr RI For Rape, Acquittal Under POCSO Act