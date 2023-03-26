Madhya Pradesh: Clinic set up to treat vertigo at Shivpuri Medical College hospital

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A clinic was set up at the Shivpuri medical college hospital to treat vertigo on Saturday. Dean of the college Dr KV Verma inaugurated the clinic while other doctors of the college were also present on the occasion. Vertigo is a sensation in which one feels that environment around him is moving or spinning.

Head of ear, nose and throat (ENT) department Dr Dhirendra Tripathi and another doctor of the same department Dr Megha Prabhakar shed light on the symptoms of vertigo. They said that vertigo is related to body balancing issues. The problem of vertigo arises when a certain section inside the ear fails to function normally, he added.

If a person is frequently feeling dizzy, feels like he/she is about to fall down, faces problems in body balancing, headaches or feeling dizzy while switching sides during sleeping, it is highly possible that he or she may be suffering from vertigo. In such cases, the person needs to see a vertigo specialist immediately.

They said that all the facilities needed to treat vertigo are available at the clinic recently set up at Shivpuri medical college. Apprising about the same, they informed that several tests, such as positional and air caloric test, subjective visual vertical and dynamic visual acuity are conducted there, after which the patient is subjected to medications and is advised to exercise to keep vertigo at bay.

