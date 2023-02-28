Madhya Pradesh: Classes not being held, say students of ITI in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Resentment is brewing among the students of the government Adarsh Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Jabalpur.

They alleged as the teachers are not taking theoretical and practical classes, they were keeping away from the institution. A video clip has also gone viral on social media. In the video, a teacher was seen taking a bribe from a student.

A similar video, in which a teacher, an accountant and a sanitary worker were seen taking a bribe from a student, went viral on social on January 9.

The students of second year (surveyor course) are very worried about their future. They said that they were going to complete one year and 30% of their classes were not held.

The students further alleged that they had complained to the teachers and the principal about their problems, but they did not take any action.

When the issue was raised before principal of Adarsh ITI, Sunil Lalawat, he said he was not aware of any such problems.

According to him, he did not receive any complaints, and if he gets any, he will take action.