e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

District Collector Saurav Kumar Suman takes on this bribe taking corrupt officer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Jabalpur went viral on social media, in which a teacher is seen taking bribe openly. A teacher demanded a huge amount of money in lieu of passing the children.

The video is from Government Adarsh ITI college. In the video, a person who is posted as a teacher is seen taking bribe from the students to pass them. According to the information, RK Dwivedi, the training officer posted in ITI College, had asked for bribe in lieu of passing the students in the examination and the students also paid the due money, but many students failed in the examination, after which the students made the video of the teacher which went viral on social media.

District Collector Saurav Kumar Suman takes on this bribe taking corrupt officer. Because the corruption happening in the coming days can be curbed, he added.

Under the leadership of the District Spokesperson of the Indian National Students Organization, Sachin Rajak, the students of the Government ITI raised slogans, demanding action against the bribe taking teacher, the principal and the accused teacher were garlanded with notes.

District Spokesperson Sachin Rajak said that corruption and bribery has been prevailing in the state from many years. At some places teachers and some employees have been accused of selling paper to pass, getting admission, but the corrupt government sitting in the state is deprived of taking action. Dwivedi who is asking for huge amount in the name of passing students is seen exchanging money but no action has been taken on him till date. Even before this, Principal Tiwari was suspended. But even today, the students are forced to pay money to pass the practicals and increase their marks, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: First national conference on emerging technologies begins at Central Academy for Police...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Science Day today: City scientists’ works on renewable energy bag international...

National Science Day today: City scientists’ works on renewable energy bag international...

Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Bhopal:Uma honours Shivraj, new political equation developing

Bhopal:Congress’s MP poll strategy on display at plenary session

Bhopal:Congress’s MP poll strategy on display at plenary session

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gwalior bench postpones nursing examination

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gwalior bench postpones nursing examination

Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe