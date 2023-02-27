Madhya Pradesh: A teacher in Jabalpur caught red-handed taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Jabalpur went viral on social media, in which a teacher is seen taking bribe openly. A teacher demanded a huge amount of money in lieu of passing the children.

The video is from Government Adarsh ITI college. In the video, a person who is posted as a teacher is seen taking bribe from the students to pass them. According to the information, RK Dwivedi, the training officer posted in ITI College, had asked for bribe in lieu of passing the students in the examination and the students also paid the due money, but many students failed in the examination, after which the students made the video of the teacher which went viral on social media.

District Collector Saurav Kumar Suman takes on this bribe taking corrupt officer. Because the corruption happening in the coming days can be curbed, he added.

Under the leadership of the District Spokesperson of the Indian National Students Organization, Sachin Rajak, the students of the Government ITI raised slogans, demanding action against the bribe taking teacher, the principal and the accused teacher were garlanded with notes.

District Spokesperson Sachin Rajak said that corruption and bribery has been prevailing in the state from many years. At some places teachers and some employees have been accused of selling paper to pass, getting admission, but the corrupt government sitting in the state is deprived of taking action. Dwivedi who is asking for huge amount in the name of passing students is seen exchanging money but no action has been taken on him till date. Even before this, Principal Tiwari was suspended. But even today, the students are forced to pay money to pass the practicals and increase their marks, he added.