e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

The people present on the spot caught the auto driver and handed him over to the police

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Class X jumped from a running autorickshaw after the driver allegedly tried to molest her. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Dehat area.

According to reports, the auto driver on the way to school asked the girl to be friends with him. Afraid of his constant advances during the ride, the girl started screaming in the auto. The girl chose to jump from the auto after she kept on pleading him to stop the vehicle.

The minor girl sustained injuries during the fall and is being treated at the district hospital.

Pedestrians and locals present on the spot caught the auto driver and handed him over to the Dehat police station.

The Dehat police station in charge said that the case has been registered against the accused in a case of POCSO Act and molestation.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Minor jumps off speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver in Aurangabad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Controversial book author Farhat Khan arrested from Pune: Madhya Pradesh home minister

Controversial book author Farhat Khan arrested from Pune: Madhya Pradesh home minister

Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’...

Madhya Pradesh: Medical Education minister, Bhopal mayor to inaugurate 4-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’...

Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Child in borewell: Betul rescue op crosses 38 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Child in borewell: Betul rescue op crosses 38 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara gives parking lot,civic body plunges into action in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Yashodhara gives parking lot,civic body plunges into action in Shivpuri