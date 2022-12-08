Madhya Pradesh: Class X girl jumps from speeding auto to save herself from molestation by driver

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Class X jumped from a running autorickshaw after the driver allegedly tried to molest her. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Dehat area.

According to reports, the auto driver on the way to school asked the girl to be friends with him. Afraid of his constant advances during the ride, the girl started screaming in the auto. The girl chose to jump from the auto after she kept on pleading him to stop the vehicle.

The minor girl sustained injuries during the fall and is being treated at the district hospital.

Pedestrians and locals present on the spot caught the auto driver and handed him over to the Dehat police station.

The Dehat police station in charge said that the case has been registered against the accused in a case of POCSO Act and molestation.

