Madhya Pradesh: Class 12th Maths paper leaked via Telegram in Umaria; five including exam centre in-charge quizzed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mathematics paper of MP Board class 12 got leaked on Tuesday morning from Umaria, official sources said. The paper was circulated on the messaging application Telegram and within a few minutes it reached to as many as 64000 candidates of Class 12.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Collector of Umaria, KD Tripathi rushed to the exam centre. The exam centre in-charge, Ramashankar Ahirwar, assistant in-charge and three others were taken into police custody for their alleged involvement in the paper-leak. They are being questioned further.

On inspecting the centre in-charge’s cell phone, it came to fore that he had clicked a photograph of the paper on Tuesday at 8:47 am and had uploaded it on a group on Telegram. Apart from this, the paper was also sent by other members of the group to other groups, which comprised more than 10,000 members.

It is noteworthy that the exams have been in force from the last 15 days, during the course of which, as many as 12 exam papers have been leaked.

Two days ago, on Monday, two teachers were booked after a Science question paper of Class 10th was leaked in Morena district.