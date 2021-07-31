Madhya Pradesh: Class 10 student recites the Gita, explains its meaning, enters Asia Book of Records

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class 10 Surbhi Mulay from Jabalpur has entered the Asia Book of Records by reciting the Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and by explaining the meaning of each line of it.

She finished this hard task in just six hours and 17 minutes at Gautam Academy in the city on June 17.

The way Surbhi did it amazed audience as well as the judges present in the auditorium of the academy.

Surbhi had registered her name in the India Book of Records, and after that, she applied for entering the Asia Book of Records. She succeeded in that, too.

Surbhi has been learning how to recite the Bhagavad Gita and how to explain its meaning from her grandmother Vijaya Mulay since she was eight years old.

Surbhi can recite 700 verses of 18 chapters of the Gita and can explain their meaning at the same time.

Surbhi says that the credit for her success goes to her grandmother and to her father.