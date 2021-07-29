Madhya Pradesh: Eight new flights to start from Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight new flights will start from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to boost air connectivity of the Mahakoshal region with the rest of the country.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet on Thursday informed "eight new flights will begin from Jabalpur on a daily basis".

"These new flights are Mumbai-Jabalpur-Mumbai, Delhi-Jabalpur-Delhi, Indore-Jabalpur-Indore and Hyderabad-Jabalpur-Hyderabad," he said.

Four flights will start on August 20, while the remaining four will commence operation on August 28, Scindia's close aide and the BJP media panelist Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

He also informed that these flights will be started by the low-cost carrier Indigo.

Thanking Indigo, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said, "Jabalpur has good traffic. It's a good commercial decision. Jabalpur needs more connectivity."