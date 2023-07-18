Madhya Pradesh: Clash In Jabalpur Over Wall Construction Dispute, Two Injured

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Assault by a group of armed individuals was done on the family of Munna Lal Patel at Harrai village on Tuesday following a dispute over the construction of a wall at a residential property in Jabalpur.

In response, Ramsevak Patel and his companions fought back with sticks, escalating the situation.

The distressing incident was captured on video, which went viral on social media platforms. The footage depicted the intensity of the clash, leaving two individuals seriously injured and requiring immediate medical attention.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The party filed a formal complaint with the local police.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the incident.