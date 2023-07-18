 WATCH: Jabalpur Paramedical Students Play Flute Before Buffalo As University Ignores Their Repeated Demands For Exams
WATCH: Jabalpur Paramedical Students Play Flute Before Buffalo As University Ignores Their Repeated Demands For Exams

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur paramedical college students, on Tuesday, played a flute in front of a buffalo as university to symobolise medical university's ignorance of their long-pending demand regarding conducting the examination.

Students also warned the state government and raised the slogans on the street that ‘no exams, no votes’.

Notably, the examinations of paramedical students have been pending from last three years and they have alleged the university is not paying heeds to their repeated requests.

