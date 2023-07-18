WATCH: Jabalpur Paramedical Students Play Flute Before Buffalo As University Ignores Their Repeated Demands For Exams

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur paramedical college students, on Tuesday, played a flute in front of a buffalo as university to symobolise medical university's ignorance of their long-pending demand regarding conducting the examination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Students also warned the state government and raised the slogans on the street that ‘no exams, no votes’.

Notably, the examinations of paramedical students have been pending from last three years and they have alleged the university is not paying heeds to their repeated requests.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)