Madhya Pradesh: Civic body tops in revenue collection in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body of Narmadapuram has got top position among the Nagar Palikas in terms of revenue collection, official sources said.

The position was achieved among the civic bodies with more than one lakh population. It has happened because of continuous monitoring by collector and administrator of the civic body Neeraj Kumar Singh.

The then in-charge chief municipal officer Madhuri Sharma and Tehsildar Shailendra Badonia played an important role in collecting revenue.

The chairmen and chief municipal officers of civic bodies, doing well in revenue collection, will be feted at a function to be held on December 19, official sources further said.

The officials of the civic body congratulated Sharma for her performance in revenue collection over phone and presented a bouquet to Singh at his office.

59th Central School foundation day celebrated

The 59th foundation day of the Central School was celebrated at Pachmarhi on Friday. The alumni of the school were feted on the occasion. Principal of the school Mahendra Kumar Vishwakarma spoke about the importance of the school. The alumni Hujaifa Bohra, Hemang Ledvani and Sanket Ledvani shared their experiences with other students. The students presented several cultural events. Many students were feted for their performance in academic and sports activities. Those who were feted at the function included NCC cadets and participants of Youth Parliament event. The students and teachers of the school were present at the function.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man stabbed to death after bike collision in Indore