Madhya Pradesh: Chill intensifies, night temperature drops by over 3 degree Celsius

BHOPAL: Chill intensified in all across Madhya Pradesh with a sharp drop in temperature. Pachmarhi recorded a sharp drop of 11.7 degree Celsius in day temperature.

Fresh spell of snowfall in higher hills and rains in lower hills in Himachal Pradesh has intensified the cold wave conditions across the North Indian states.

The minimum temperature dropped by 3- 5 degree Celsius in eastern region of the state, while the western part recorded 3-4 degree Celsius fall in night temperature.

The minimum temperature in the state capital settled at 10.5 degree Celsius after recording a drop of 1.5 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degree Celsius, around 2.2 notches below normal. Recording 28.4 degree Celsius, Indore saw a rise in maximum temperature by 3.4 degree Celsius. The country’s cleanest city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7 degree Celsius after a drop of 2.6 degree Celsius.

Betul recorded a maximum drop of 4.2 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 10.8 degree Celsius in the region. Hoshangabad recorded a drop of 3.2 degree Celsius, Ujjain 3 degree Celsius and the night temperature settled here at 11 degree Celsius.

In eastern region, Chindwara recorded a fall of 4.1 degree Celsius in night temperature which was 10.3 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded a drop of 4.5 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 7.9 degree Celsius, Mandla recorded drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in minimum temperature was 13.0 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded a sharp drop of 4.2 degree Celsius in night temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius.