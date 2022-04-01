Madhya Pradesh Child Commission seeks probe after 102 students flunk first term CBSE exam in a Bhopal School

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) has demanded a probe after 102 students of a private school in the city failed to clear Class 10 and 12 first term of CBSE examination.

In a letter addressed to secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi, Brajesh Chauhan, a member of the Commission, said that students of Vindhyachal Academy School, Kolar Road, had appeared in their Class 10 and 12 Term 1 examinations from Rajiv Gandhi Higher Secondary, School, Trilanga - the examination centre designated for them by the CBSE.

‘This is grave injustice’: 73 students from our school had appeared in class 10 exam. All of them have failed. There were 61 students in class 12. Of which 29 have failed and of the remaining all have been awarded just passing marks. For us, all the examinees have failed. This is grave injustice. A Cecilia, principal, Vindhyachal Academy School, Kolar Road

When the results were declared, the students and their parents were shocked to know that 102 examinees had been declared unsuccessful. The letter said that the regional office of the CBSE at Bhopal was approached by the parents about the issue but it failed to provide any satisfactory answer.Chauhan has urged the CBSE to get the OMR sheets of the students re-evaluated on the basis of the Standard Answer Key. “It is a question of the future of 100-plus students,” Chauhan said.

He has requested the CBSE to take necessary steps to correct the injustice done to the students.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:25 PM IST