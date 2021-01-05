Madhya Pradesh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss details for Artmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over a brainstorming session on Tuesday with state ministers on short term, mid term and long term plan to make Madhya Pradesh self reliant.

Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled on Tuesday but was cancelled. Instead, it was decided to hold meeting with ministers at forest guest house near Kolar dam.

He will discuss with ministers in detail their departments' plans for infrastructure development, health, education and the blue print for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. The ministers will inform the chief minister on progress made till now and their plans for the future.

Projects experts may attend the meeting virtually depending on the need. The chief minister will hold one-to-one discussions with each minister over the efforts of their ministry to meet the objectives.

Talking to media earlier, chief minister had said that the state is moving ahead with all its strength to achieve goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.