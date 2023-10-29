 Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Representational Pic

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Youths in Chhatarpur town came in unison on Saturday and formed a human chain to propagate the message of voting, ahead of the assembly elections to take place in MP. Notably, the polls shall take place in MP on November 17.

Collector and district magistrate of the town, Sandeep GR was also present on the occasion. The voter awareness programme was organised at Baburam Chaturvedi Stadium of the town.

Collector Sandeep administered the oath to everyone to cast their votes to their preferred political parties. He informed on the occasion that arrangements for queue have been ensured at all polling booths, so that the elderly persons, as well as specially-abled persons do not face inconvenience during voting.

He then said that efforts are also being ensured to scrap the use of Single-use plastics at all the polling booths of the district. Zila panchayat CEO Tapasya Parihar, CCF Sanjeev Jha and other dignitaries were also present.  

