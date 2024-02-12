Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Cops Carry Out Combing Drives In City, Nab 12 Listed Criminals | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police carried out a surprise combing drive to keep the law-and-order situation in check across the city on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the police said.

As many as 200 criminals came under the police scanner, who were inspected, and the cops nabbed a total of 12 listed criminals. The surprise combing drives triggered unrest among the nefarious elements of the city.

According to the senior police officials of the city, the inspection of 53 externed criminals, 122 listed criminals and 35 criminals released on parole was carried out. During this, the police booked 18 people under the Excise act, and 3 persons under the Gambling act. The traffic cops were also present during the combing drives, who ensured the smooth flow across the city and inspected the commuters by the means of breath analysers to keep a tab on drunk driving.

The police, in addition to this, also came down heavily on suspicious persons spotted near roadside restaurants, ATMs, bus stands and various other city localities.

Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 Houses Razed, 10 Acres Freed From Encroachers In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of the Nagar Nigam and the district administration freed ten acres worth crores of rupees from the clutches of encroachers on Monday.

The administration launched an anti-encroachment drive at four places under three police stations in the district headquarters.

The demolition squad levelled more than 100 illegal houses, official sources said, adding that such a huge demolition drive was launched in the city after a long time.

A huge contingent of police was present at the time of the demolition drive that began at 9am and continued till 4pm.

The demolition squad started the drive by demolishing around 80 houses built on eight acres near Maitrayee Park.

The officials of Nagar Nigam said the encroachers did not remove their constructions despite warning by the authorities.

Sub-divisional magistrate (city) Neeraj Khare and CSP Mahendra Singh Chouhan and other police officials were present during the demolition drive to maintain law and order.