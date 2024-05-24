 Madhya Pradesh: CHC Doctors Carry Out Delivery Operation Under Mobile Phone's Torch Light
It was so because the power supply was interrupted at the CHC, and the generator was out of order, owing to which the woman had to deliver the baby merely under a torch light.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:03 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CHC Doctors Carry Out Delivery Operation Under Mobile Phone's Torch Light | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Basic amenities at the hospitals and health centres in Khaniyadhana village of Shivpuri seem to be on their last legs, as the doctors at the Community health centre (CHC) here carried out a delivery operation under the torch light. It was so because the power supply was interrupted at the CHC, and the generator was out of order, owing to which the woman had to deliver the baby merely under a torch light.

The husband of the woman, identified as Bhagwan Das Jatav told the media that his wife was about to deliver a child, which came to pass amid a power supply interruption at the CHC.

He added that the CHC in Shivpuri is in a shambles. Similarly, another woman named Ramdevi told the media that her daughter-in-law too, recently delivered a baby boy at the CHC, and experience immense inconvenience whenever the power supply is interrupted there.

