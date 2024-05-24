Madhya Pradesh: CHC Doctors Carry Out Delivery Operation Under Mobile Phone's Torch Light | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Basic amenities at the hospitals and health centres in Khaniyadhana village of Shivpuri seem to be on their last legs, as the doctors at the Community health centre (CHC) here carried out a delivery operation under the torch light. It was so because the power supply was interrupted at the CHC, and the generator was out of order, owing to which the woman had to deliver the baby merely under a torch light.

The husband of the woman, identified as Bhagwan Das Jatav told the media that his wife was about to deliver a child, which came to pass amid a power supply interruption at the CHC.

He added that the CHC in Shivpuri is in a shambles. Similarly, another woman named Ramdevi told the media that her daughter-in-law too, recently delivered a baby boy at the CHC, and experience immense inconvenience whenever the power supply is interrupted there.

She added that even the water available at the CHC is not worth drinking. Other residents in Shivpuri also alleged that the doctors at the CHC are not present there most of the time, and the patients are forced to wait for them.

They went on to say that even during emergency situations, which emerge usually at night, the doctors are nowhere to be found. When the Block medical officer (BMO) of Khaniyadhana village, Narayan Singh Kushwaha was contacted, he said that the changeover of the generator was out of order, which has been restored now.