Madhya Pradesh: Chattarpur corona patient sent in ambulance to Sagar sans oxygen, dies

A controversy broke out in Chattarpur after a corona patient died on way to Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar. It was alleged that he was sent in an ambulance with empty oxygen cylinder. Kin claimed in absence of oxygen, the patient’s condition deteriorated and the ambulance had to return to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
As the controversy raged, district officials switched off their phones to ward off media queries.
Later, family members submitted an application to district collector demanding action against the culprits.
It has been claimed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was unhappy with Covid related arrangements in Chattarpur and was keen on removing Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Vijay Patrolia. However, collector supported the CMHO and gave him a clean chit.
Contacted, Dr Patrolia initially told Free Press that he was unaware of any such incident in the district.
Later, he said that a patient suffering from severe pneumonia was sent to Sagar in 108 emergency ambulance. “It is the responsibility of the agency providing 108 service to ensure and maintain oxygen and other arrangements in the ambulance,” he said.
However, in a video that went viral soon after the incident, ambulance driver can be heard stating that oxygen cylinder is empty. Even the ward boy too is heard making the same comment. However, Free Press does not in any way authenticate the video.
Free Press efforts to contact collector Shailendra Singh on his both mobile phone numbers went in vain.
