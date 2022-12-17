Madhya Pradesh: Central India Academy bag first spot in district-level Kho Kho in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Central India Academy, Dewas, performed excellently in the district-level Kho Kho Chief Minister's Cup 2022 competition organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare. CIA team won the first place and grabbed the championship trophy and also secured their place in the upcoming divisional level Kho Kho Chief Minister's Cup competition.

Giving the above information, deputy director (Sports) of the school, Akash Arora said that this competition was organised by ITI Campus, Dewas in which eight teams from Dewas district participated.

In the under-18 boys age group of the said competition, Arijit Sanchoria, Aksh Darak, Mridul Shukla, Tanmay Jaiswal, Aditya Ghosh, Yashasvi Raj, Saksham Rathore, Madhav Gupta, Vinay Thakur, Ayush Sisodia, Siddak Singh Juneja stood first with excellent performance.

Similarly, in the under-18 girls' age group, the school's Mahima Gaur, Naina Rajpu, Niyati Jaju, Pratha Gupta, Dhvani Akotia, Archi Nagar, Bhumi Dubey, Khushi Nagar, Mehwish Mansoori, Ahna, Janhvi performed brilliantly and captured the trophy by earning the first position.

School principal Rita Singh and director Charanjit Singh Arora congratulated all the players and their coach Gajendra Thakur and gave their best wishes on this achievement of the players.

