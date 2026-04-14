Madhya Pradesh Census: Wrong Information May Land You In Jail For Upto 3 Years, Home Department Issues Notification

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued a notification announcing imprisonment and fine on those deliberately providing false information during census.

The jail term could extend up to three years, and provisions for imposing a fine have also been established.

In the notification, it is clarified that it is mandatory for every citizen to provide accurate and clear information during the census operations.

Currently, the census exercise for the year 2027 is underway across the state.

Strict Action Against False Information

Any individual who refuses to provide information to a Census Officer—or to any person, employee, or official assisting in the census—or who obstructs or hinders them in the discharge of their duties, or who refuses to answer a question asked by a Census Officer (which they are required to answer), or who provides a false answer, or refuses to answer to the best of their knowledge or belief, will face consequences.

If any person deliberately provides false information, refuses to answer questions, or creates obstructions in the census work, strict action will be taken against them.

In such cases, provisions have been made for a fine of up to Rs 1,000, and in severe instances, imprisonment for up to three years.

Rights and Duties

In fact, the rights and duties of citizens have been explained in detail under the Census Act, 1948. Under this Act, whenever Census Officers arrive for a door-to-door survey, it is the legal responsibility of every individual to provide accurate answers to all questions asked of them.

However, keeping social traditions in mind, women will not be compelled to disclose the name of their husband or late husband.

Grant entry to Census officers

The government has also clarified that it is mandatory to grant entry into one's home or premises to officials engaged in census work.

Furthermore, erasing or altering any marks, numbers, or codes affixed to houses will also be considered a punishable offense.

Data Will Remain Completely Confidential

The government has also provided an assurance that the data collected during the census will remain completely confidential.

These statistics will neither be made public nor can they be used as evidence in any court of law.

They will be used solely for policy formulation, plan implementation, and administrative requirements.