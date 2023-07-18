Madhya Pradesh: CC Road Dug Up In Moonj Kheda Village Of Sehore Two Yrs Ago Still In Tatters

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Commute, and even walking is a nightmare for the residents of the Moonj Kheda village of Sehore. The cement concrete (CC) road built there was dug up two years ago to lay pipelines under the Nal Jal yojana. After the pipelines were laid successfully, the road has not been re-constructed since then and is still in a battered condition, the people residing there alleged.

The situation has worsened in the village during monsoons, as mud heaps are lying there to welcome the villagers and give them a slippery walking/commuting experience. Official sources said that accidents met by two-wheeler commuters are a common sight on the road, and the school-going children face immense inconvenience too. A member of panchayat, Om Prakash said that they have submitted scores of applications to the Public health and engineering (PHE) department, to get the road fixed.

The issue has also been brought to the notice of the public representative numerous times, but is to no avail, Prakash added. Secretary of the Gul Khedi gram panchayat, Sitaram said that nod has been given to get the road reconstructed. The re-construction works, however, will be set in motion after monsoons, he further said.

