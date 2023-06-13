Madhya Pradesh: CBI Raids Jabalpur CGST Office, Catches Deputy Commissioner Red-Handed Accepting ₹7 Lakh Bribe | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Central GST officer was caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The CGST deputy commissioner, Kapil Kamle was taking bribe from a builder when the CBI team caught him at his office.

The CGST team had raided the premises of builder Trilok Chandra Sen on May 19 on the accusations of tax evasion. Kamle then demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore from Sen to hush up the matter. Sen had already paid an amount of Rs 25 lakh. On Tuesday, he reached the CGST office to give another Rs 7 lakh to Kamle when the CBI team raided the office.

Action is still underway at the CGST office.