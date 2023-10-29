Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint was lodged against some anti-social elements for damaging retro reflective signage and the electric signage board of the Smart City Project on Friday.

The agency which is doing the work lodged a complaint following instruction of the commissioner of Municipal Commission and chief executive officer of Smart City Limited. According to the complaint, the anti-social elements also damaged other properties of Smart City Limited.

The reflective signage boards and electronic signage boards installed at different places at Smart Cities have been damaged by anti-social elements. Complaints have been lodged at different police stations to stop damaging government properties.

The reflective signage boards and electronic signage boards, installed at Sanjay Drive Road, University Road and on the banks of the lake were damaged. The electric poles were also damaged. Before these incidents, the anti-social elements damaged stone nets, selfie points in various parks and lights.

The Gaur City Selfie Point and Hamao Sagar Selfie Point have been damaged several times. Besides the grills, installed on the banks of the lake have broken and iron stolen.

Former block Congress head, 56 supporters take BJP membership

Sagar (Barodia Kalan): Former block Congress president of Malthaun Madan Dubey joined the BJP along with 56 supporters in the presence of minister Bhupendra Singh. Dubey held several important positions in the Congress.

After joining the BJP, he said he was highly impressed by the development works of Singh. He further said he and his supporters would work for the BJP with sincerity. Singh welcomed Dubey and his supporters.