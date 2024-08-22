Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Sheopur collector Lokesh Jangid |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The case against Sheopur collector Lokesh Jangid, who opened a front against Shivraj government, has been done away with. A 2014-batch IAS officer Jangid has also been given senior pay-scale that he was supposed get after completing nine years of service.

As a show-cause notice was served on Jangid, his senior pay-scale was stopped. Now, he will get junior administrative grade pay-scale from January 2023.

Nevertheless, he has to complete mid-career training phase-III before the end of 2024. Apart from Jangid, all other 2014-batch officers were given senior pay-scale.

Jangid opened a front against the then government after he was transferred from the post of SDM of Barwani in June 2021. He sent a post to the IAS Association Group against the then collector and IAS officer Shivraj Singh Verma.

Jangid also made allegations of casteism against the government and accused him of recording the calls of a senior officer. The personnel department issued a show-cause notice to Jangid in this regard.

When the leadership in the state was changed, the show-cause notice against Jangid was disposed of, and he was issued a warning. As he could not stay at one place for a long time, the government transferred Jangid as collector to Sheopur in February.