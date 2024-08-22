 Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Jangid opened a front against the then government after he was transferred from the post of SDM of Barwani in June 2021. He sent a post to the IAS Association Group against the then collector and IAS officer Shivraj Singh Verma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Sheopur collector Lokesh Jangid |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The case against Sheopur collector Lokesh Jangid, who opened a front against Shivraj government, has been done away with. A 2014-batch IAS officer Jangid has also been given senior pay-scale that he was supposed get after completing nine years of service.

As a show-cause notice was served on Jangid, his senior pay-scale was stopped. Now, he will get junior administrative grade pay-scale from January 2023.

Nevertheless, he has to complete mid-career training phase-III before the end of 2024. Apart from Jangid, all other 2014-batch officers were given senior pay-scale.

Read Also
SC/ST Creamy Layer Provision: 'Bharat Bandh' Protests Across Madhya Pradesh; Heavy Security...
article-image

Jangid opened a front against the then government after he was transferred from the post of SDM of Barwani in June 2021. He sent a post to the IAS Association Group against the then collector and IAS officer Shivraj Singh Verma.

FPJ Shorts
'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt
'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum To Maharashtra Govt
Oman To Introduce Income Tax; Over 6 Lakh Indians To Be Impacted By New Rule
Oman To Introduce Income Tax; Over 6 Lakh Indians To Be Impacted By New Rule
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2024 To Be Announced On August 25; Check Timing Here
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2024 To Be Announced On August 25; Check Timing Here
'Agar Aap Uske Hisaab Se Sahin Nahin Utre...': Mohammed Shami Gives Insights Into Rohit Sharma's Captaincy; Video
'Agar Aap Uske Hisaab Se Sahin Nahin Utre...': Mohammed Shami Gives Insights Into Rohit Sharma's Captaincy; Video

Jangid also made allegations of casteism against the government and accused him of recording the calls of a senior officer. The personnel department issued a show-cause notice to Jangid in this regard.

When the leadership in the state was changed, the show-cause notice against Jangid was disposed of, and he was issued a warning. As he could not stay at one place for a long time, the government transferred Jangid as collector to Sheopur in February.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Shivraj Government Baiter IAS Officer, Dropped

Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami...

MP August 22 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 27 Districts; Orange Alert Issued For Janmashtami...

MP: Instead Of Getting White In Mills, Paddy Going To Black Market

MP: Instead Of Getting White In Mills, Paddy Going To Black Market

Bhopal Lags Behind Indore In Metro Project Works, Commercial Operations Delayed Until Next Year

Bhopal Lags Behind Indore In Metro Project Works, Commercial Operations Delayed Until Next Year