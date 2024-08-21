SC/ST Creamy Layer Provision: 'Bharat Bandh' Rally In Gwalior-Chambal; 3K Police Personnel Deployed, Drone Surveillance To Avoid Violence (WATCH)

SC/ST Creamy Layer Provision: Bharat Band Rally In Gwalior-Chambal Region; 3,000 Police Personnel Deployed, Drone Surveillance Ongoing To Avoid Violence | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Markets and other commercial spaces remained shut in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday, in line with the SC-ST communities' nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' call.

The reserved communities, including Dalit organisations in Gwalior, staged protests in response to the Supreme Court's recent remarks on implementing a ‘creamy layer’ in SC-ST reservations.

Gwalior police is on high alert, with 3,000 personnel deployed across the city. Additionally, 50 mobile units are conducting searches to ensure public safety. The rally, which began at Jhalkari Bai Park, has reached Ambedkar Park and will conclude with the submission of the memorandum at the Collectorate.

#WATCH | Police Vehicles, Barricades And Lesser Crowd Spotted On Roads In Gwalior As SC-ST Communities Declare 'Bharat Bandh'#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/chsxrkDVkt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 21, 2024

Mixed response to protesters

Despite the Bharat Band call, Gwalior saw mixed response as many markets and shops remained open today. The protesters intend to carry out a peaceful rally. Rally would end with the submission of a memorandum to the district collector, which will be forwarded to the President.

Gwalior has a history of violence linked to similar protests. In 2018 on April 2, a Bharat Band was called by Dalit organisations following a Supreme Court decision related to SC-ST issues. That protest led to widespread violence in the Gwalior-Chambal area, resulting in four deaths and significant property damage.

FP Photo

Security tightened to avoid violence

To prevent a repeat of such incidents, intelligence agencies are actively gathering information on those leading today’s protest. Security has been tightened, especially in areas with a higher Dalit population and in those previously affected by violence.

FP Photo

‘Rally is being conducted peacefully’

State Vice President of Azad Samaj Party Rupesh Kain, shared that several Dalit and tribal organisations, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Azad Samaj Party, Bhim Army and the Bharat Adivasi Party, are involved in the protest. He emphasised that the ‘Bharat Band’ is being conducted peacefully, with support from both merchants and the general public.

BSP Zone In-Charge Rai Singh Bauddh added that the government is attempting to end reservations under the guise of implementing the creamy layer, which is why they have called for this protest.