Madhya Pradesh caps office attendance at 10 pc amid COVID-19 for most units

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday directed firms and units apart from those engaged in essential services to run operations with just 10 per cent staff in offices and the rest from home in order to contain the severe spike in COVID-19 cases the state is witnessing.

An order issued by the state government also laid down that only two passengers could travel in an autorickshaw, taxi or private vehicle, with masks being mandatory for all occupants.

The objective of these directives is to the break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajesh Rajora said.

The order stated that only 10 per cent employees will attend office, except in units engaged in essential services like water and electricity supply, fire brigade, police, health etc, while the remaining employees will work from home.