Madhya Pradesh reported 12,897 corona cases, 25.3 percent covid positive rate

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 12,897 corona cases with 25.3 per cent corona-positive rate on Monday. The state’s active cases went up to 74,558 with 50,942 samples sent for testing, while 313 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

The toll went up to 4,636 with 79 deaths. Indore reported 1,698 corona cases and its tally rose to 91,015 and death toll rose to 1,054, while Bhopal’s tally went up to 70,973.

Indore’s active cases went to 11,804 and Bhopal’s active cases went to 8,934. Jabalpur reported 877 corona cases with 4,614 active cases, while Gwalior reported 1,157 corona cases with 6,398 active.

Ujjain reported 311 corona cases with 2,679 active cases, while Ratlam reported 171 corona cases with 1,156 active cases. Khargone reported 232 corona cases with 968 active cases.

Rewa reported 349 corona cases with 1,927 active cases, while Satna reported 184 corona cases with 1,078 active cases. Betul and Shahdol reported 235 active cases each with their active cases at 1,528 and 1,330, respectively.

Rajgarh reported 267 corona cases with 1,396 active cases.

Mandsaur reported 245 corona cases with 819 active cases. Vidisha reported 164 corona cases with 1,446 active cases, while Sehore reported 159 corona cases with 704 active cases and Raisen reported 177 corona cases with 1,319 active cases.

Jhabua, Sidhi, Morena reported 193 corona cases each while their active cases are 874, 776 and 674, respectively. Anuppur reported 197 corona cases with 636 active cases. Shivpuri reported 186 corona cases with 1,067 active cases. Nasringpur reported 205 corona cases with 923 active cases.

