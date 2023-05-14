Madhya Pradesh: Camps held at 42 places under Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan in Morena

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 42 camps were organised in rural and urban areas under Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan on Saturday, sources said.

One camp was set up in Porsa janpad panchayat while three were set up in Ambah, nine in Jaura, seven in Pahadgarh, seven in Kailaras and eight in Sabalgarh. Morena district collector Ankit Asthana visited camps and ensured that no beneficiary was deprived of the benefits of the public welfare schemes.

At the camps, he interacted with people present there and directed officials to redress their grievances immediately.

In Ambah janpad panchayat, camps were set up in gram panchayat Gosabsai, Birharua and Bareh. In Jaura janapad panchayat, camps were set up in Gram panchayat Anibahadur ka pura, Silarpur, Manpur Prithvi, Bhotpur, Chachiha, Chena, Chhadeh, Chhera, Deori etc.

Camps were also set up in ward number 4 of Porsa municipality, in ward number 5 of Ambah municipality and in ward number 8, 9, 10 and 11 of the Sabalgarh municipality.