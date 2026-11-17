Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday described the upcoming Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar as distinct from previous meetings, saying the initiative aims to highlight the region’s development potential, promote tourism and create employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Rs 11,474 crore 'pumped hydro storage project' with a proposed power generation capacity of around 2,000 MW, emphasising that the pumped storage project would enable the state to generate and supply electricity during peak demand hours by recycling water, providing significant economic benefits.

#WATCH | Bhopal | On the Cabinet meeting to be held at Gandhi Sagar, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "This Cabinet meeting is distinct from all our previous ones. It is being held at a location, Gandhi Sagar, which stands to gain both in terms of recognition and the creation of employment opportunities, for a variety of reasons. Through the pumped storage method of power generation—a new approach that recycles water—we can rapidly generate and supply electricity during peak hours when demand is at its highest. This will provide significant economic benefits to the States, ensuring constant power availability at a cost that is effectively halved. When operating at near-full capacity during peak hours, this pumped storage facility will generate approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity. The total project cost is Rs 12,987 crore, essentially a Rs 13,000 crore project. Our state is rich in natural resources; by utilising water for power generation, we can fill the upper reservoir using solar energy, and then, during periods of high demand—such as at night or during peak hours—the system can efficiently generate electricity.Furthermore, with the 'Cheetah Project' currently underway, Gandhisagar has become an exceptional hub for tourism. The area also features ancient rock formations—dating back hundreds of thousands of years—that bear inscriptions and paintings. It is a region of immense historical significance, tracing back to the era of early humans. With its archaeological, tourism, and religious significance—along with its vast water body—this site will also benefit many local fishermen through fish production. We have initiated several experiments in this regard. One such major initiative is the 'Cabinet Destination' concept—holding a Cabinet meeting at a specific location to highlight issues and aspects relevant to that area. This serves as a novel approach for both ministers and officials, allowing them to witness the ground reality firsthand. This project will also generate numerous employment opportunities for the local population..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

“The Gandhi Sagar Cabinet meeting is different from all the Cabinet meetings we have held so far. We are holding a Cabinet meeting at a location which stands to gain both in terms of recognition and the creation of employment opportunities, for a variety of reasons. A new method of power generation through our pumped storage system has been introduced, in which water is recycled. During peak hours, when electricity demand is high, power can be generated quickly and supplied immediately,” the CM said.

He added that it would provide significant economic benefits to the states, ensuring electricity availability at all times at nearly half the cost.

“When the pumped storage facility operates at almost full capacity during peak hours, it will generate approximately 2,000 MW of electricity. The project has a cost of Rs 11,474 crore. I hope that, just as the Prime Minister encourages innovation and promotes public welfare initiatives through new technologies, this project will also serve as a remarkable destination, particularly for those interested in science,” the CM said.

He further stressed that Madhya Pradesh is rich in natural resources and solar power will be used to fill the upper reservoir with water. After that, during periods of high demand, the stored water will be used to generate electricity immediately and efficiently.

Meanwhile, speaking about Gandhi Sagar’s tourism and historical significance, the Chief Minister said the ongoing Cheetah Project, ancient rock formations, inscriptions and prehistoric paintings made the region an important destination for tourism and archaeology.

“We hope that the Cheetah Project underway at Gandhi Sagar will further strengthen its position as an exceptional tourism destination. The region has ancient crystalline rock formations bearing inscriptions and paintings from the era of early humans. The entire area is significant from archaeological, tourism and religious perspectives. Through its vast water reservoir, several local fishermen will also benefit from fish production through cage culture,” Yadav said.

He further added that there were several reasons why Gandhi Sagar holds such importance. The western region of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Rajasthan, has many places that are equally significant.

Cabinet Destination Meet Helps To Solve Area-Specific Problem: CM Mohan Yadav

“We have undertaken several initiatives to bring the information and importance of these places before society. One such major initiative is the concept of a 'Cabinet Destination', under which Cabinet meetings are held at specific locations to highlight issues and developments related to those areas. This will be a new experience for ministers and officials as they will get an opportunity to witness things firsthand,” the CM said.

He also announced that the people of the region would also get several employment opportunities as he would be visiting the Manasa Assembly constituency on Tuesday night to announce several development and construction works.

“We hope that our government will continue working in this manner for development, and this is not the end of the initiative. Going forward, we will regularly arrange visits to the project for science students from colleges and schools so that they not only develop an interest in such modern projects but also become aware of how new technologies can be adopted and made accessible to people. I am proud that we have taken such a major leap forward. The foundation stone of the project was laid during our tenure, and the project is also being completed during our tenure,” he added.

The state government is scheduled to hold its next Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar region in Mandsaur on November 18. This comes as part of its initiative to organise ‘Destination Cabinet’ at different locations across the state to promote regional development and highlight the potential of various regions.

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